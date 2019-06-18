Nicky Morgan Tells Poll Has Caused "Concern And Alarm" Among Tory MPs

Nicky Morgan told LBC there had been "concern and alarm" amongst Conservative MPs over a poll which said 63% of party members would be prepared to see Brexit take place even if it meant Scotland leaving the UK.

She told LBC she is backing Michael Gove in the race to become the next Tory leader and Prime Minister.

The Tory MP said she was "taken aback "at a poll, released on Tuesday, of Conservative members showed they are willing to sacrifice Scotland, Northern Ireland and even their own party to ensure Brexit happens.

Telling LBC that she hadn't yet met anyone who had completed the poll, she said "if we get the wrong kind of Brexit then something very bad could happen."

She said the "worst thing" would be the "breakup of the union."

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair. Picture: PA

Eddie Mair asked the MP if she thought she did "share a party whose membership would be prepared to break up the United Kingdom in order to achieve Brexit."

Mrs Morgan replied that she "found it quite staggering," adding there had been some "concern and alarm" amongst Conservative MPs.

The Loughborough MP said she had expressed concerns over claims of infiltration of the Conservative Party, telling LBC that last year had seen a "mass, national spike in membership."

When Eddie asked "would you trust Boris Johnson with the nuclear codes," Mrs Morgan chuckled as she answered that she would trust all her "colleagues in the party, much more than I would trust Jeremy Corbyn or anyone from the Labour Party."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.