Philip Lee Reveals He Defected To Lib Dems And Lost Boris Johnson His Majority Due To LBC Caller

Watch the moment Tory MP reveals he defected to Lib Dems and made Boris Johnson lose his majority due to LBC caller.

Conservative MP Philip Lee, who defected to Liberal Democrats today, says that the "straw that broke the camel's back" was Jacob Rees-Mogg's LBC interview with a consultant neurologist, Doctor David Nicol, who had called in to question whether patients would die because of Brexit.

Doctor David Nicol wrote the medical section of the Operation Yellowhammer report into what effect a no-deal Brexit could have on the NHS.

Philip Lee said Rees-Mogg displayed "contempt for somebody who was trying to put... people first."

While Rees-Mogg said Doctor David Nicol should be "ashamed" for "spreading fear", Philip Lee said "the person who should be ashamed of that interview is Jacob Rees-Mogg. You know, you can say it with a posh voice but if it's BS it's BS."

Watch the damning call above.