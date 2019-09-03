Philip Lee Reveals He Defected To Lib Dems And Lost Boris Johnson His Majority Due To LBC Caller

3 September 2019, 20:26 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 20:32

Watch the moment Tory MP reveals he defected to Lib Dems and made Boris Johnson lose his majority due to LBC caller.

Conservative MP Philip Lee, who defected to Liberal Democrats today, says that the "straw that broke the camel's back" was Jacob Rees-Mogg's LBC interview with a consultant neurologist, Doctor David Nicol, who had called in to question whether patients would die because of Brexit.

Doctor David Nicol wrote the medical section of the Operation Yellowhammer report into what effect a no-deal Brexit could have on the NHS.

Philip Lee said Rees-Mogg displayed "contempt for somebody who was trying to put... people first."

While Rees-Mogg said Doctor David Nicol should be "ashamed" for "spreading fear", Philip Lee said "the person who should be ashamed of that interview is Jacob Rees-Mogg. You know, you can say it with a posh voice but if it's BS it's BS."

Watch the damning call above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

11 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

1 day ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg rowed with Dr David Nicol

Jacob Rees-Mogg Rows With Doctor Who Wrote No-Deal Brexit Yellowhammer Report

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Online retail giant Amazon paid £220m UK tax in 2018

The UK House of Commons

Boris Johnson Loses Key Brexit Vote And Threatens Election

UK's Brexit negotiation team slashed to less than a quarter of size under Theresa May

Sheffield Wednesday in talks with Danny Cowley over managerial role