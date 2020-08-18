Public health professors scrutinise Hancock's National Institute for Health Protection

18 August 2020, 18:26

By Fiona Jones

After Matt Hancock announces the National Institute for Health Protection, two public health professors list some “enormous” problems in a damning analysis.

The Health Secretary has unveiled the National Institute for Health Protection, a health body which has been created after the scrapping of Public Health England.

The new agency will give the UK the "best chance of beating this virus once and for all" as it will focus solely on pandemics and public health, Matt Hancock told a think tank earlier today.

Mr Hancock also confirmed Dido Harding, who leads NHS test and trace, will be leading the institute in its first few months - a move that has raised eyebrows after Ms Harding's own admittance she is "no public health expert."

Independent SAGE member Professor Martin McKee remarked that this institute is reportedly meant to replicate Berlin's Robert Koch Institute which is headed by two world-leading biologists; "We seem to have appointed a chair and a chief executive who have none of that experience whatsoever, so that's just one of the problems."

He continued, "It's not clear that there has been any consultation with the devolved governments given that public health is a devolved responsibility."

He claimed it doubtful whether "this pronouncement by the Secretary of State to a think tank" should be taken at face value "when he hasn't actually spoken to Parliament" and therefore has not been scrutinised.

"The practical problems which clearly haven't been worked out are so enormous that what we eventually end up with could be anything," Professor Martin said.

President of the Faculty of Public Health Professor Maggie Rae agreed with the analysis that there are "a lot of unanswered problems" with the new institute and when she met Baroness Dido Harding "she had the humility to admit that she wasn't a public health expert."

Professor Maggie continued that there are "lots of messages" about what areas of public health will be covered by this organisation yet it is not including important areas such as environmental and air quality considerations.

She called for the UK to have a "joined up" approach.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Gavin Williamson refused to tell Nick Ferrari whether he's offered to resign as Education Secretary over the A-levels fiasco.

Gavin Williamson refuses to say if he's offered to resign over A-levels U-turn

11 hours ago

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by Adrian's call

Dad's despair as son's A-level results slip from AAA to CDE

1 day ago

James O'Brien took aim at the government and Lord Bethell over A-levels

James O'Brien tears into government's A-level fiasco and Lord Baron Bethell

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

An A-Level student with mental health issues has told LBC about her struggles amid the grading scandal

'People like me aren't being talked about': Student highlights mental health issues amid A-Level scandal
A private school teacher told LBC about how existing privileges have been "baked" into the education system

Private school teacher explains why A-Level scandal will 'bake' privilege into universities
"We are a humanitarian country, we can do this," Lord Alf Dubs told LBC

"Migrant children should be dispersed across the country," insists Lord Alf Dubs

Who is Dido Harding, the head of England's new public health body?