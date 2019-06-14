Rory Stewart Refuses To Answer Question On Boris That He Himself Asked

14 June 2019, 09:27 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 09:35

Rory Stewart asked Conservative members if Boris Johnson is really the man they want with the nuclear codes. But when Eddie Mair asked him that question, he refused to answer.

The former Foreign Secretary had a big win in the first round of voting for the next Conservative leader, while Mr Stewart scraped through to the next phase with 19 votes.

In a message to Tory members, Mr Stewart said: “Do you really, and I don’t want to make this too personal, but do you really feel that this is the person that you want engaging with the detail of the future of your health and education system? Is this the person that you want writing the instructions to the nuclear submarines? I trust Conservative members to arrive at the correct answer."

Speaking on LBC after the results, Eddie Mair asked him to answer his own question - and he couldn't answer.

Rory Stewart wouldn't answer Eddie Mair's question
Rory Stewart wouldn't answer Eddie Mair's question. Picture: LBC / PA

Eddie asked him: "Would you trust Boris Johnson writing the instructions to the nuclear submarines?"

Mr Stewart responded: "I'm avoiding your question, I'm going to duck your question."

So Eddie insisted: "It's a question you're asking other people to consider. Why won't you answer the question you're posing?

"You can't say whether you trust Boris Johnson to write the instructions to the nuclear submarines? A question you yourself have posed of others."

When the candidate again refused to answer, Eddie continued: "I'm asking you to give an answer to a question you yourself have asked."

The interview became very tense - watch it at the top of the page.

