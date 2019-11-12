Security expert analyses the impact the Russian report will have on the government

12 November 2019, 18:31 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 18:37

Security expert and author of McMafia Misha Glenny explains why the Russian report will be "embarrassing" for the government and what it is expected to contain.

The report by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has examined Russian activity in UK democracy.

It will be released after 12 December despite having already received security clearance - the government have denied that they are suppressing it until after the general election.

Glenny said the report will "be an embarrassment one way or another" for the government.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

5 days ago

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's election speech

James O'Brien fact-checks Boris Johnson's election launch speech

6 days ago

Iain Dale challenged John McDonnell over Labour's response to anti-Semitism

John McDonnell: Labour's Action On Anti-Semitism Should Be Held Up As An Example

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

UK flooding: PM says there are grounds for 'cautious optimism'

Lord Bramall: D-Day veteran and former military chief has died
The "sluggish" reaction to floods shows how much Tories neglect the North, says political editor

The "sluggish" reaction to floods shows how much Tories neglect the North, says campaigner
Two Labour callers disagree over whether they'd back a 'Remain Alliance'

Two Labour callers disagree over whether they'd back a 'Remain Alliance'