Security expert analyses the impact the Russian report will have on the government

Security expert and author of McMafia Misha Glenny explains why the Russian report will be "embarrassing" for the government and what it is expected to contain.

The report by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has examined Russian activity in UK democracy.

It will be released after 12 December despite having already received security clearance - the government have denied that they are suppressing it until after the general election.

Glenny said the report will "be an embarrassment one way or another" for the government.