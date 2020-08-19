Should the public trust the Government? Two callers give dramatically different views

By Fiona Jones

One furious caller has lost all faith in the Government after their Covid-19 response while another caller thinks they have done a "splendid job". Who do you agree with?

Reflecting on the Government's handling of the pandemic in 2020, Eddie Mair put it to the public.

The first caller Alan said he wanted to believe the Government could step up but "they have fallen short every time."

His examples included the Government's lateness to act on procuring the correct PPE and, most recently, the A-Level results U-turn.

He said that they did the "basics which everybody seems to be commending them on", despite "all Governments in the Western world" taking those measures to keep their countries running.

"I was not a supporter before, I wanted to believe in what they were doing but they've just not done anything to make me confident that any decision they make now is going to make any difference," Alan said.

Caller John, on the other hand, said, "They've done a good job...everybody makes mistakes and this situation we find ourselves in is one no one could have predicted.

Eddie asked what John thought the Government got right specifically, and he replied that generally Number 10 has done well in handling Covid-19, "I'd much rather be in this country with this Government than anywhere else."

Eddie countered that the former caller Alan pointed out that about eight times the Government was advised not to do something, pursued it anyway and then has had to make a U-turn.

John responded, "I think that's unfortunate, I think there have been U-turns and mistakes made but I think overall the Government has done a splendid job."