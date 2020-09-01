'We should drop the stigma' - food banks aren't just for the unemployed, caller says

By EJ Ward

"You don't have to be unemployed to be in need of a food bank" this caller explains exactly what led him to need help with food poverty.

This caller told LBC about his personal experience of using food banks when he was a witness to a crime and had to leave the area he lived in on the advice of the police.

He said during the transition he "got into difficulties" as he was not working he said, "money started to become in short supply, and also food with it."

Peter revealed to LBC he was referred to his local food bank and he decided he could help out.

The caller told Eddie Mair that "you don't have to be unemployed to be in need of a food bank."

The conversation comes after Marcus Rashford was appointed to spearhead a task force on the issue of child food poverty and the warning of "devastating" effects on the stability of the country if action is not taken quickly.

The Manchester United and England striker was successful in campaigning for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over the summer period.

Rashford has now teamed up with the food industry to shed light on the issue of child food poverty in the UK.

Along with Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Deliveroo, FareShare, Food Foundation, Iceland, Kellogg's, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose, he has formed the Child Food Poverty Task Force.

Over the next six weeks, the task force members will dedicate their platforms to sharing stories of those most affected by child food insecurity in the UK.

Rashford said the task force is endorsing three national food strategy policy recommendations.

Food giants have been brought together to help end food poverty. Picture: PA

He added that you could be in a "very successful position, but there could be circumstances that preclude you from having a full diet."

"We should drop the stigma," the caller said adding "nobody is judged, it can affect anybody regardless of whether you're in work or out of work or what level of profession that you're involved in."

Watch the whole interesting and informative called in the video at the top of the page.