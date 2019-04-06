Moment LBC Political Editor's Brexit Update Is Interrupted By 4-Year-Old Live On Air

Eddie Mair was left in hysterics when Theo Usherwood's Brexit update was brought to an early end by the sound of his 4-year-old...

Theo Usherwood was half way through his report on the latest Brexit news as cross-party talks between the Conservatives and Labour Party fail to reach agreement.

But his report was soon interrupted by the sound of his 4-year-old in the background.

And as Theo tried to carry on despite the distraction, Eddie stepped in to explain to listeners what they were hearing.

"As many listeners have said, when do you get time off and you're speaking to us from home now, never mind Brexit just paint a picture of what's going on in front of you," Eddie said.

But instead of giving an answer, all listeners could hear was pure laughter and the sound of gushing water.

Eddie Mair couldn't help but laugh at Theo's interruption. Picture: LBC

"Turn the tap off!" Theo says, as Eddie jokes about the running water sounding like the House of Commons.

"That's my 4-year-old, Eddie trying to flood the garden," Theo explained.

But after offering to call it a day, Eddie couldn't help but burst into hysterics as Theo courageously tried to wrap up his report.

And listeners enjoyed the heartwarming moment too, with some calling it a much needed "antidote" from Brexit.

Genius bit of radio on @lbc right now with @theousherwood trying to explain the latest on brexit with his four year old in the back ground flooding the garden with a hose pipe. 😂 @eddiemair — Charlie Simpson (@CharlieSimpson) April 5, 2019

Best radio I’ve heard in ages and had me in tears! 😂🤣😂 thanks so much I think we all needed the break from Brexit! — Scott Pattenden (@ScottPattenden) April 5, 2019

Wonderful radio, was laughing along with you. Thank you both for this 😊 Perfect Brexit antidote. — dylanvillan (@pongopippi) April 5, 2019

Hard to tell the difference between the background noise in your house and that in the House of Commons! Toddlers and gushing water a common theme this week 😉 — Mary Kennedy (@mcjk) April 5, 2019

That cheered me up on my drive in to work 👍🏻 much better than Brexit 😂 — Joseph Ross (@jobieowen) April 6, 2019

Theo also took to Twitter to confirm his garden has survived the soaking...

Apologies to @LBC listeners who were perhaps expecting some searing Brexit analysis at just before 6pm with @eddiemair ....



Suffice to say the garden has recovered and Usherwood junior is heading for bath time. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) April 5, 2019

"If after the flooded garden you need any building work done, I know a guy," Eddie joked.

Listen to the chaos and watch Eddie's hilarious response in the video above.