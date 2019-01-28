Tory MP Dismisses Food Retailers’ No-Deal Brexit Warning As “Fear-Mongering”

Retailers warning of massive disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit have been accused of “fear-mongering” by a Conservative MP.

Sainsbury's, Asda and M&S are among businesses warning the government that stockpiling fresh food would be impossible and the UK is reliant on the EU for produce.

There are also warnings that the price of food will rise if Britain leaves the bloc with no agreement.

Andrea Jenkyns accused the retailers of "more fear-mongering". Picture: PA/LBC

Pro-Brexit MP Andrea Jenkyns said today's warnings were “thinly veiled attempts of bullying the British public into supporting Brexit in name only”.

“We expect businesses to come out with more fear-mongering as we get to the 29th March,” the MP for Morley and Outwood told Eddie.

