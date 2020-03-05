Virologist gives coronavirus predictions after first UK patient dies

5 March 2020, 17:52

Virologist Dr Mohammed Maneer gives his coronavirus predictions after the first UK patient dies from the superbug.

An elderly patient has become the first UK patient to die of coronavirus as cases surged above 100 for the first time.

In a statement, Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said:"Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.""We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy."

Dr Mohammed Maneer said that those who are more "frail" and elderly are at risk and one of the main challenges in the UK will be to monitor and screen older people with underlying health conditions.

Younger people and children are surviving well, he said.

The news came just hours after the Department of Health confirmed 115 people in the UK have tested positive for the disease.

