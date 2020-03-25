"We have nothing": NHS worker pleads for protective equipment

25 March 2020, 20:06

By Fiona Jones

This NHS worker told Eddie Mair how in her job as a frontline NHS worker within the community, she has no protective equipment.

"We are in need of gloves, aprons, face masks, just anything we can have we would gratefully take," the NHS worker Ellie said.

Ellie works out in the community where she comes in to contact with many people yet she said, "In my role we have nothing at all."

Instead Ellie has supplied her own kit and has just bought a protective suit from the internet.

She shared that she's been "Tweeting frantically" and has emailed SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in order to get the equipment to keep NHS staff and everybody else safe.

Eddie pointed out that when she comes in to contact people she cannot possibly know who could be infectious and Ellie confirmed she is trying to limit contact.

"We do need to be out there obviously in the frontline," she said, "every hour that goes past, everyday that goes past, it's a worry for us. We're going from house to house."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The deserted streets of New Delhi after a total lockdown was announced

Britons stranded in India forced to sleep on the streets after coronavirus lockdown

12 hours ago

James O'Brien had a very emotional call with Theo Usherwood

Theo Usherwood's powerful coronavirus message from hospital: Please stay at home

2 days ago

James O'Brien convinced one key worker to obey social distancing guidelines

Key worker gets the message about social distancing after speaking to James O'Brien

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Shadow transport minister hits out at PM for "blame game" over crowded trains

Shadow transport minister hits out at PM for "blame game" over crowded trains
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
PHE say 3.5 million tests could be available next week

Coronavirus: What is the "game-changer" test and how does it work?
The government are hosting a daily coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference