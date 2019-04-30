"The World Thinks Britain Is A Global Joke Because Of Brexit": Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell says that Brexit has led to Britain becoming known as a "global joke" and that there is a lack of leadership across the political spectrum on the issue.

Speaking to LBC presenter Eddie Mair, Alastair Campbell posed the question of when the mandate of the 2016 Brexit referendum will eventually be invalid.

Eddie said: "When I've asked that of people in government and elsewhere, they say the mandate lasts until Brexit is delivered."

Mr Campbell replied: "The reason I think they are having difficulty in doing this is that, I think there isn't a way of doing it without damaging the lives and livelihoods of their constituents.

"I think deep down most of them know that, but they don't want to say it."

Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He continued: "We're now going into this European election with 'un-leadership' and 'un-campaigns'

"It's madness the state we're in now.

"Most of the world is looking on at Britain at the moment and thinks we've become a global joke.

"Brexit has done that and Brexit will continue to do that.

"I think there comes a point where leaders, and all MPs are leaders, have to be honest with the people about the damage this is doing to the country."