"The World Thinks Britain Is A Global Joke Because Of Brexit": Alastair Campbell

30 April 2019, 17:57 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 18:03

Alastair Campbell says that Brexit has led to Britain becoming known as a "global joke" and that there is a lack of leadership across the political spectrum on the issue.

Speaking to LBC presenter Eddie Mair, Alastair Campbell posed the question of when the mandate of the 2016 Brexit referendum will eventually be invalid.

Eddie said: "When I've asked that of people in government and elsewhere, they say the mandate lasts until Brexit is delivered."

Mr Campbell replied: "The reason I think they are having difficulty in doing this is that, I think there isn't a way of doing it without damaging the lives and livelihoods of their constituents.

"I think deep down most of them know that, but they don't want to say it."

Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio
Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He continued: "We're now going into this European election with 'un-leadership' and 'un-campaigns'

"It's madness the state we're in now.

"Most of the world is looking on at Britain at the moment and thinks we've become a global joke.

"Brexit has done that and Brexit will continue to do that.

"I think there comes a point where leaders, and all MPs are leaders, have to be honest with the people about the damage this is doing to the country."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Iain Dale pushed James Brokenshire on council housing

"Shocking": Housing Secretary Doesn't Know Number Of Council Houses Built

14 hours ago

Nick Ferrari had some difficult questions for Jo Swinson

Lib Dem MP's Very Awkward Interview With Nick Ferrari Over New Cross-Party Group

6 days ago

Iain Dale

Extinction Rebellion Campaigner Admits He Took A Taxi Today Because He "Was In A Rush"

13 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner Takes Your Calls - Watch In Full

James Faulkner: Cricketer says he is not gay after social media 'misunderstanding'

Singer Pete Doherty thanks NHS after piercing hand on hedgehog
Where do seagulls go in the winter?

Where Do Seagulls Go In The Winter?

Facebook's F8 redesign focuses on privacy, groups and dating

The number 7 with a line drawn through it

Why Is Seven Sometimes Drawn With A Line Through It?