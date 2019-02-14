Five Days Of Big Names: Hosts Named To Fill In For James O'Brien Next Week

The five hosts who will fill in for James O'Brien next week. Picture: LBC

Five of Britain’s most outspoken and straight-talking MPs will join LBC next week to guest-present the station’s popular mid-morning programme.

Anna Soubry, Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, David Lammy and Tom Watson will each host one of the 10am to 1pm slots, while regular presenter James O’Brien is on holiday.

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said: “LBC has a 46-year history of giving our audience direct access to senior figures from across the political spectrum. At such a crucial time in British history, the time is right to welcome five leading politicians to LBC, as they tackle the biggest stories of the moment with our 2.2 million weekly listeners.”

David Lammy

Monday 18th February, 10am

Emily Thornberry

Tuesday 19th February, 10am

Tom Watson

Wednesday 20th February, 10am

Anna Soubry

Thursday 21st February, 10am

Jess Phillips

Friday 22nd February, 10am