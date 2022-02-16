Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

By Tim Dodd

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Eleanor Mills – Writer and founder of Noon.org.uk - a platform to empower women in midlife.

Norman Baker – Former Minister of State for Transport of the United Kingdom.

Patrick Mercer – Former Colonel in the British Army, former Conservative and independent MP and minister.

Ibrahim Dogus – Businessman, Labour councillor and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies and Centre for Kurdish Progress.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8PM and you can watch live on Youtube and Global Player.