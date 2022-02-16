Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

16 February 2022, 15:42

By Tim Dodd

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Eleanor Mills – Writer and founder of Noon.org.uk - a platform to empower women in midlife.
  • Norman Baker – Former Minister of State for Transport of the United Kingdom.
  • Patrick Mercer – Former Colonel in the British Army, former Conservative and independent MP and minister.
  • Ibrahim Dogus – Businessman, Labour councillor and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies and Centre for Kurdish Progress.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8PM and you can watch live on Youtube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas
Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation
Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson
A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Robson is being hunted by police.

Police issue new photos of 'extremely dangerous' rapist who fled open prison 3 days ago
Labour's Rachael Maskell said she now refers to the Duke as simply "Plain Andrew"

'I call him plain Andrew': York MP calls for Duke of York to drop city's name from title
Jeremy Vine was rushed to hospital after being knocked off his penny farthing bike.

Jeremy Vine left with black-eye after being knocked unconscious in penny-farthing accident
Mary McCann (top left), has admitted killing two of her children, aged four and 10, in a drink-driving motorway crash.

Mother admits killing her two children aged 10 and 4 in drink-drive motorway crash
A huge wave smashes into the Blackpool coast as Storm Dudley arrives in the UK

Storm Dudley hits UK as new weather warnings for snow and wind issued ahead of Eunice
Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor
Prince Charles' Foundation is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Prince Charles' foundation to be probed by Met Police over 'cash for honours scandal'
Todd was a highly successful three-day eventer before taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.

Olympic champion Sir Mark Todd suspended over video of him thrashing horse with branch
Russia 'locked and loaded' for Ukraine invasion despite de-escalation claims, Defence Secretary tells LBC

Russia 'locked and loaded' for invasion despite withdrawal claims, Defence Sec tells LBC
Ukrainian Ambassador says Putin has not yet decided to attack

'Attack or let it go': Ukrainian Ambassador hits out at Russia's 'mixed signals'