Former special advisor said Dominic Cummings "commands loyalty" amid cabinet reshuffle

13 February 2020, 20:43 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 21:13

Peter Cardwell has spoken to LBC after losing his job following the Prime Minister's Cabinet reshuffle today.

Mr. Cardwell, from Nothern Ireland, was a special adviser to the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor at Ministry of Justice up until today.

He held a number of special adviser roles in the Tory government and announced today that he was leaving the government after three and a half years.

It is claimed Mr. Cummings, senior British political strategist, and Chief Special Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wanted to exert more control over the civil service in today's recent reshuffle.

Speaking to Iain Dale today, he said: "Dominic, in particular, has made it very clear that there is a certain way that he wants things done."

Iain asked: "And he does command a lot of loyalty from his special advisors, doesn't he?"

Peter Cardwell
Peter Cardwell. Picture: Global

Mr. Cardwell agreed and claimed that Mr. Cummings once worked with such a loyal team that "not a single e-mail leaked."

He had held the role since August last year with his most high profile role in Northern Ireland terms came as special adviser to the Northern Ireland secretary of state James Brokenshire between 2016 and 2018.

Iain asked: "He's also instituted Friday evening meetings at seven o'clock, I understand. About how six advisors are supposed to attend, which can't have gone down particularly well."

Mr. Cardwell confirmed, adding: "Well, he actually said in the first meeting, that if it didn't suit to have it on a Friday, he could always move them to a Saturday or Sunday."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage left laughing over caller's Boris Johnson comment

Nigel Farage left laughing over caller's passionate Boris Johnson hair jab

Labour calls for investigation into Boris Johnson's £15k Caribbean holiday

Tracy Brabin: MP's off-the-shoulder dress raises £20,000 for Girlguiding UK

Potential new Banksy artwork in Bristol may be a nod to Valentine's Day