Accuser David Leakey responds to John Bercow's "laughable" denials of bullying

5 February 2020, 21:12

Accuser David Leakey listened in to John Bercow's interview earlier today on LBC and called the Speaker's denials of bullying "laughable."

The former Black Rod said he was not a "Bercow basher" but wanted to call out injustice, as do Mr Bercow's other accusers, Sir Richard Rogers and Lord Lisvane.

Mr Leakey said the reason he spoke out on this was because "there wasn't a mechanism whereby staff in Parliament could make a formal complaint."

He implied this was a reason he and the former Speaker argued and admitted their subject of conflict is being investigated now and "it would be rather embarrassing for John Bercow if those issues were exposed."

"They were nothing to do with me trying to get my own way with entitlement," said General Lieutenant Leakey, "I was the messenger on behalf of others."

Watch the full interview above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

"Civilians have no idea": Former paratrooper responds to Diane Abbott's Tweet

"Civilians have no idea": Former paratrooper responds to Diane Abbott's tweet

Alfredo Morelos: Apology, correction and full transcript of Sky Sports News interview

Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd first impressions 'very good', says Scott McTominay

'I'll wear it again': Labour MP Tracy Brabin defiant over off-the-shoulder dress in Commons