Alastair Campbell Reveals He Voted Lib Dem: "Labour Are Getting Destroyed"

26 May 2019, 23:29

Tony Blair's former Director of Communications has told LBC he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European Elections.

Alastair Campbell said he believes Jeremy Corbyn is driving Labour to oblivion and he said he voted Lib Dem to send a lesson to the leadership.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I voted for the Liberal Democrats.

"But I am not a Liberal Democrat. I am a Labour Party supporter and I voted because I think Labour need to get the message. And I think they are going to get the message, particularly in the more Remain areas.

"We, the Labour Party, have been losing four times as many votes to the Liberal Democrats, Greens etc than we have to the Brexit Party.

Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio
Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Yes, it's true that some Labour supporters will be saying I'm not voting Labour because I think they are too pro-Remain, but Labour are getting absolutely destroyed.

"I think there's a big danger that Jeremy Corbyn, Len McCluskey, Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy - the minority in this party who are now driving this policy - I think there is a danger that, no matter how much the Tories implode, I think there is a danger that the Labour Party will go to oblivion."

