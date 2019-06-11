Andrea Leadsom Takes Her Share Of The Blame For Failing To Deliver Brexit

Tory leadership hopeful Andrea Leadsom tells LBC that she takes her share of the blame for failing to deliver Brexit.

Speaking to LBC Iain's Dale during a Battle For PM debate the Conservative MP said: "I completely take my share of the blame," for failing to deliver Brexit during her time in the Cabinet.

"I don't know what more I could have done and I wanted to stay in government to fight for Brexit. But, I do accept that I didn't succeed and nor has the Cabinet succeeded."

Mrs Leadsom went on to say that this was why she was putting herself forward to become Prime Minister. She said that "for over a year I've been advocating a managed exit."

The potential Prime Minister said she had a plan for a managed exit from the European Union.

Laying out her ideas to LBC listeners Mrs Leadsom said she would ensure that Parliament sat for extra days to ensure her deal went through.

The MP said she would introduce bills putting for ward "very sensible measures that all people could get behind," she went on to suggest the bills would resolve the "uncertainty for EU citizens and UK citizens," as well as a host of other measures.

