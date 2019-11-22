Ann Widdecombe hilariously told Iain Dale off after he asked her about gay rights

22 November 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 10:42

Iain Dale asked Ann Widdecombe if she would vote for a reversal of gay marriage and she gave him a thorough and hilarious telling off.

Iain, as a gay man, was also questioned on social media about whether he should interview Ann Widdecombe, who has been accused in the past of being anti-gay.

"How long have we been friends, Iain?" she asked, and it turns out the pair have been friends for 20 years.

She admonished that she came here as a Brexit Party candidate not to answer views on gay rights - and she dramatically rolled her eyes.

Iain Dale was told off by Ann Widdecombe
Iain Dale was told off by Ann Widdecombe. Picture: LBC

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

