Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

14 April 2019, 13:47

Anna Soubry rejects the idea that Theresa May is a racist, but insists the Prime Minister has a problem with her record on immigration.

The former Conservative MP hit out at the Prime Minister for her history on immigration policy, but refuted claims she suggested Mrs May is a racist in an interview.

Responding to a question put to her by a caller, Anna Soubry said that she thought there was a side to Jacob Rees-Mogg's politics that "drifts into some uncomfortable territory".

But when Iain Dale put to her that she suggested in an interview that Theresa May is a racist, the MP for Broxtowe said that the Prime Minister "does have a problem with immigration" but does not believe she is racist.

Anna Soubry in the LBC studio
Anna Soubry in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"When she said if you're a citizen of the world, you're a citizen of nowhere, and when she deliveratly called EU citizens queue jumpers," Ms Soubry said.

Iain said: "Which she apologised for."

Ms Soubry replied: "Good, but she shouldn't have had to do it in the first place.

"She is the Home Secretary that oversaw the consequences of a policy that ended up as Windrush, which was a policy based on creating a hostile environment that authorised the vans driving round in certain areas.

"I think she has a problem with immigration."

