Anna Soubry Would Not Revoke Article 50, Unless To Prevent No Deal

Anna Soubry tells Iain Dale she would vote against revoking Article 50, unless it means preventing a no-deal Brexit.

The Independent Group member told Iain Dale that she "genuinely struggles" with the idea of Parliament changing its mind on leaving the European Union.

The former Conservative MP said she would only vote to revoke Article 50 to prevent no-deal Brexit, despite her campaign for a second referendum.

"If Theresa May said 'my last act as service to the nation as Prime Minister is to revoke Article 50', are you seriously telling me you would vote against it?" Iain asked.

Ms Soubry replied: "I would have real problems, genuinely, I absolutely said that we stood on a clear commitment that if the people voted we would deliver that result.

"And I genuinely struggle with the idea of Parliament saying it would change its mind."

Watch above.