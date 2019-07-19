Boris Doesn't Really Believe In Brexit, Insists Columnist Rod Liddle

19 July 2019, 09:30

Boris Johnson doesn't really believe in Brexit and he's likely to delay leaving the EU just like Theresa May did, according to Rod Liddle.

The outspoken columnist insists that

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I really don't think that Brexit is a crucial issue for Brexit at all.

"It took him an awful long time to decide which side he was on. I'm not sure he decided because he was, in the way that David Davis or Jacob Rees-Mogg are, clearly committed to the idea of Britain leaving and leaving with no-deal if necessary."

When Iain asked if he felt Mr Johnson would kick the can even further down the road, Rod responded: "Yes, without question.

"You can hear the same sort of stuff in what Boris is saying that you could hear with Theresa.

"Boris said that leaving with no-deal was a one in a million chance. So the EU know that no-deal is a paper tiger. It has no force for them.

"And as we saw today, there is no way the House of Commons would allow us to leave without a deal."

Rod Liddle doesn't believe Boris backs Brexit
Rod Liddle doesn't believe Boris backs Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

Rod believes that the version of Brexit that we'll finally get is not dissimilar from Theresa May's deal. He added: "Right now, I think no-deal is the best that we can get.

"What I think we're likely to get is a kind-of May's deal with a bit of lipstick put on the pig, if I can put it like that, it may even be softer than May's deal."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

David Lammy was discussing stop and search

David Lammy: When I Was Stop And Searched Aged 12 I Wet Myself
A look inside The Limes College in Sutton

Inside A Pupil Referral Unit, A School For "Unteachable" Children

Donald Trump row: Sajid Javid condemns 'barely-masked racism of nationalism'