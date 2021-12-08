Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson needs to "reset his government", Tory MP Stephen Hammond has told LBC.

The Conservative MP made the remark while appearing on LBC's Cross Question on Tuesday.

Mr Hammond said he thinks "the reality is the Prime Minister actually needs to reset his government".

He continued: "And part of that is, I think, that he needs to stop having around him too many people who say yes and not enough people who say no and actually tell him some of the ideas won't wash and aren't acceptable."

The Tory MP also said: "And really what the Prime Minister needs...at the moment is probably some really toughening up of his operation inside Number 10 but particularly someone [who is] an honest friend who can say no to him [and] stop him doing one or two of the things that he occasionally does."