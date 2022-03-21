PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip

By Seán Hickey

This journalist tells LBC that Boris Johnson is trying to maintain a recent boost in approval with the suggestion he may go to Ukraine.

Boris Johnson expressed his desire to travel to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The PM's comments were made at the Conservative Party conference, where he declared that his security detail expressed concern over the idea.

Broadcaster Mike Parry joined Iain Dale on Cross Question, where he suggested that the statement was made in a bid to maintain a recent jump in support for the PM.

"I think he wants to keep the momentum going" Mr Parry stated.

"When a politician feels like 'I'm winning, I'm winning, I'm winning' he's got to find another trick."

"All the polls are showing that he's having a good Ukraine and so he wants to keep the momentum going."

Whilst the Prime Minister has expressed intentions, Mr Parry believed he would never capitalise on his statement: "I don't believe he would go in any circumstances that would put him in danger."

"This might just be raising the temperature a bit in the popularity stakes", the broadcaster thought.