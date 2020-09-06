EU stance in Brexit negotiations 'a complete chaotic mess': Iain Duncan Smith

6 September 2020, 11:45

By Seán Hickey

Former leader of the Conservative Party Sir Iain Duncan Smith backed the warnings issued by the UK's chief Brexit negotiator that he will walk away from talks.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith argued that if the EU got their way in current Brexit negotiations "their control over the UK economy would be very strong indeed."

The former leader of the Conservatives backed the stance of Sir David Frost, who today warned that he will walk away from talks if the EU continue to be difficult in their negotiating position.

He explained his support to Iain Dale. "The reality is, what is the UK saying they want? They just want what Canada has - a free trade deal with the European Union."

Sir Iain warned that the EU's position on some topics has been massively problematic. He reminded Iain that "the European Union has point blank refused to discuss financial services," which has led to "it's a complete chaotic mess" in talks.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith suggested that EU negotiators headed by Michel Barnier have been difficult in Brexit talks. Picture: PA

He added that "environmental policy has been a disaster under the EU," citing overfishing as a particular issue in countries such as Canada, which have signed fishing agreements with the bloc - a stumbling block in Brexit negotiations.

Iain quipped "you don't sound very optimistic that these issues are going to be overcome in time." Prominent Brexiteer Sir Iain noted that there are many sticks to beat the EU with in trade talks.

"Without london, the European financial system goes down and I think this is a very big point," he noted.

Sir Iain added that "it's going to be hardball," but the stance of the UK's chief negotiator is the right way to go into further talks.

He concluded "we know what we want, we know what we're prepared to move on, and we're not going to give away anything that clashes with our sovereign rights."

