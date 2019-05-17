Brexit Party Candidate Admits Nigel Farage's Breaking Point Poster Struck Wrong Tone

A candidate for the Brexit Party told LBC that he did not approve of Nigel Farage's controversial Breaking Point poster during the EU Referendum.

In June 2016, Mr Farage unveiled a poster showing a long line of immigrants under the headline "Breaking Point".

Critics have widely pointed towards that billboard as a cause for some of the anti-immigrant hate crimes that followed the EU referendum.

During a debate on the European Elections, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael asked whether Brexit Party candidate Lance Forman agreed with the poster.

Mr Forman responded: "Look, it might not have been the tone that I personally would have used.

"I'm sure they would have gone to a PR company and asked what would have made the biggest impact.

"That wouldn't have been my personal tone."

Lance Forman said the Breaking Point poster struck the wrong tone. Picture: PA / LBC

Insisting he had no problem with immigration, Mr Forman used an analogy: "I have a restaurant which seats 70 people. If 100 people showed up one night and wanted to get in, I wouldn't hate the 30 that couldn't get in. I'd love them for wanting to come to my restaurant.

"The problem is there isn't the space."