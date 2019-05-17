Brexit Party Candidate Admits Nigel Farage's Breaking Point Poster Struck Wrong Tone

17 May 2019, 08:50 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 13:51

A candidate for the Brexit Party told LBC that he did not approve of Nigel Farage's controversial Breaking Point poster during the EU Referendum.

In June 2016, Mr Farage unveiled a poster showing a long line of immigrants under the headline "Breaking Point".

Critics have widely pointed towards that billboard as a cause for some of the anti-immigrant hate crimes that followed the EU referendum.

During a debate on the European Elections, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael asked whether Brexit Party candidate Lance Forman agreed with the poster.

Mr Forman responded: "Look, it might not have been the tone that I personally would have used.

"I'm sure they would have gone to a PR company and asked what would have made the biggest impact.

"That wouldn't have been my personal tone."

Lance Forman said the Breaking Point poster struck the wrong tone
Lance Forman said the Breaking Point poster struck the wrong tone. Picture: PA / LBC

Insisting he had no problem with immigration, Mr Forman used an analogy: "I have a restaurant which seats 70 people. If 100 people showed up one night and wanted to get in, I wouldn't hate the 30 that couldn't get in. I'd love them for wanting to come to my restaurant.

"The problem is there isn't the space."

