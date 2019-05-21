Brexit Party Will Take Seats From Tories AND Labour, Says Expert

The story of Thursday night's election will be the Brexit Party taking seats from both the Conservatives AND Labour, according to this political expert.

Nigel Farage's party are flying high in the opinion polls at the moment as he claims he wants to end the two-party system in politics.

Many people believe they will decimate the Conservative vote, taking advantage of Leave voters' anger over Brexit.

However, Matthew Goodwin told LBC he believes Labour will face big losses in the European Elections as well.

Speaking on Iain Dale's News Panel, he said: "One of the big stories of the weekend is not just going to be the Conservative collapse. I think it's also going to be how well the Brexit Party do in Labour areas.

"Like in 2014 with Ukip, you are going to see the Brexit Party taking Merthyr Tydfil, Hartlepool, Sunderland, Gateshead - storming through those Labour areas, giving the Labour Leave MPs the ammunition they need to say 'If we commit to a People's Vote, all of these seats are going to go to the Brexit Party'."

Iain Dale welcomed Matthew Goodwin on to his News Panel. Picture: LBC

However, Professor Goodwin suggested Jeremy Corbyn's plan should be to weather the storm and take advantage of the Conservative struggles.

He added: "Just let the Brexit Party eat away at the Conservative vote - three-quarters of Brexit Party supporters are former Conservatives.

"By sitting on the Brexit fence, they would hold the Leave constituencies up north by delivering Brexit and hold together this awkward alliance while Nigel Farage causes absolute havoc through lots of Conservative constituencies.

"Ultimately, that could be the way Corbyn comes to power."