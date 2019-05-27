Brexit Party's Win Has Killed Off Second Referendum: Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe insisted that the Brexit Party's success in the European Elections should have put the final nail in the coffin of a People's Vote.

The former Conservative minister was elected as an MEP for the Brexit Party in tonight's elections.

And she said it proved the people had voted for Brexit for a second time.

Speaking to Iain Dale, she said: "Tonight, I think has seen off the case for a second referendum. People have reaffirmed the vote of 2016.

"There was only one reason for voting for the Brexit Party and that was to get a Brexit."

Ann Widdecombe celebrates her election as an MEP. Picture: PA

When she was asked about why she is against a People's Vote, Ms Widdecombe responded: "They've made it. They've it in 2016, the choice was terribly clear, it was Remain or Leave. There were no ifs, ands or buts. That was the choice and people voted leave.

"They've had another chance tonight and they voted for the one party that is promising a clean Brexit.

"Whether you like it or not, we have had an amazing showing tonight.

"There is no point in just asking the same question until you get what you want. It's very clear that the British people have twice now voted for Brexit.

"Yes, the country is still divided, but one side has won. And democracy says losers must give consent."