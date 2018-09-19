Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab Live On LBC: Watch From 7pm

19 September 2018, 07:53

This is your chance to put your questions to the Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab as he takes part in his first ever phone-in - and you can watch it live.

The man who replaced David Davis as the Secretary of State for Exiting The European Union will be live in the LBC studio with Iain Dale from 7pm.

There's a lot to talk to him about - immigration, Chequers, the ERG plan - what type of Brexit is Britain getting?

Of course, he'll answer whatever questions you want to ask him. Email iain@lbc.co.uk with your question or call 0345 60 60 973.

And come back here at 7pm to watch Dominic Raab's phone-in live.

