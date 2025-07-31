"Britain isn't the soft touch people think it is"

31 July 2025, 22:06

LBC

By LBC

'I'd find starving kids in the back of lorries, and the advice from the government was to 'send them on their way'.'

Former policeman John tells Iain Dale of his work at the boarder. Him and Iain connect over the the individual stories of these asylum seekers, such as one person John helped who used to be a maths professor in Afghanistan and now has to clean trains for a living.

