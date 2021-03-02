Budget 2021: No help for the excluded will come like 'dagger to the heart', Tory voter says

By EJ Ward

A Conservative voter has pledged to never vote for the party again unless Chancellor Rishi Sunak helps the three million excluded in the Budget.

With Iain Dale asking his listeners what they wanted to head from Rishi Sunak's Budget one caller said help for the three million excluded must be there.

Kevin from Leighton Buzzard starting off his call to LBC by explaining he has been self-employed for 30 years.

Over that time he said he has paid all the taxes he was asked to and never been paid a single penny in benefits.

"In my hour of need, I have been callously and viciously excluded," Kevin told Iain.

He said he was left feeling like he didn't matter.

The caller said if this were not addressed in Rishi Sunak's Budget, it would "come like an absolute dagger to the heart," adding he would probably have to sell his house.

Telling LBC he was a lifelong Conservative voter, Kevin pledged he would "never, ever vote for the Tories again."

Mr Sunak is expected to set out a three-point economic plan focused on supporting people through the Covid-19 pandemic, fixing the public finances and building the future economy.

He will vow to do "whatever it takes" to help businesses and people through this "moment of crisis", amid calls to extend the furlough scheme while lockdown measures remain in place.

It would mean the Job Support Scheme will continue to pay 80% of some workers' wages until the end of June.

However, three million self-employed people haven't been eligible for help in almost a year.

Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said in the Commons that the Chancellor must "right the wrong" and help self-employed workers, freelancers and others who have been "excluded" from receiving financial support.