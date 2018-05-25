Builder Says Foreign Workers Can’t Speak English… Then Destroys His Own Argument

A Brexit-supporting builder repeatedly told Iain Dale that foreign constructive workers in Britain couldn’t speak English - but the call finished in a rather comical fashion.

Tom from Watford said he voted to leave the EU because of the amount of Eastern Europeans in his trade “breaching health and safety rules”.

“They’re coming over here, one minute they’re cleaning cars, the next thing you know they’re electricians,” he said.

“I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they’re getting on these sites.

“Health and safety? They don’t speak a word of English.”

Iain pulled the caller up for tarnishing all foreign workers with the same brush.

But Tom didn’t back down as he continued: “Have you been on a building site?

“I’ve been on building sites… I won’t mention the name [of the site] but they can’t speak a word of English.”

Picture: LBC

But it was when the caller reached his second reason for voting leave that he ended up ruining his own argument.

With almost comical timing, Tom continued: “I’ve got a another thing. They get minimum wage and then they get tax credits - and I know they get it because they've told me.”

Iain swiftly intervened: “But Tom, how could they tell you that if they don’t speak a word of English?”

Watch the moment in full above.