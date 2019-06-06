Caller Is "Incensed" That D-Day Isn't On The School Curriculum

This ex-RAF serviceman who was injured in Iraq called LBC to vent his frustrations over how children are taught about the Second World War.

Telling Iain Dale he now drives a school bus the caller said he asked about 50 children on his bus if they "know the significance of the 6th of June. And what it means to our country."

"Not one of them knew," the angry caller said, telling Iain Dale he was "so angry."

Crosses of remembrance placed alongside a Union flag stand at dawn on the beach at Arromanches in Normandy, northern France, ahead of a day of events to mark the 75 anniversary of D-Day. Picture: PA

The caller said he approached a group of teachers to tell them the pupils didn't seem to have any knowledge of D-Day, he said all he received was a "vacant look."

The caller was told that pupils are not taught about D-Day because "it's not on the curriculum."

"I was incensed, I was so angry," the caller said.

