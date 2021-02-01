Care home CEO tells LBC staff who refuse to be vaccinated will have to wear PPE

1 February 2021, 19:44 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 19:45

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Care home staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid may have to continue wearing PPE to protect residents.

Tony Stein the Chief Executive of Healthcare Management Solutions, which operates around 80 care homes across the UK told LBC he was working hard to protect staff.

He told LBC's Iain Dale it was possible that staff who had not been vaccinated would be asked to continue wearing PPE to help reduce the risk.

He said his firm had care homes across the UK as he branded the vaccine rollout "tremendous."

Explaining 89% of residents have been vaccinated Mr Stein said of only 50 had refused to take the Covid vaccine.

But he told LBC "the biggest issue" has been with some staff being wary around the vaccine, with residents being in favour of taking the jab.

He explained 11% of staff had refused to have the coronavirus vaccine, but none of his staff are forced to take it.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference earlier on Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said more than 900,000 people were vaccinated over the weekend.

Mr Hancock said almost nine in 10 of all those aged over 80 had been vaccinated, with over half of those in their 70s receiving a jab.

He added: "We have visited every single care home with older residents in England and offered vaccinations to all of their residents and staff - this has been an incredible example of health and social care working together."

At the same press conference, NHS England's Professor Stephen Powis said he was "confident" that the Government was on track to reach its vaccination targets, including the clinically vulnerable.

