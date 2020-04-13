Care worker reveals foul practice of risking lives to save PPE

13 April 2020, 20:56

By Seán Hickey

This carer exposed the conditions she and her colleagues have had to work under as the home she works in tries to preserve stocks of PPE.

Lucy from Bristol spoke to Iain Dale about the care home she works in and her horror as the situation worsened there.

She told Iain that the home recently had two residents admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and in only a matter of days they suspect a further seven patients of having coronavirus, but they have no way of testing them

"We're very worried about our residents" Lucy said. She was terrified when the management of the home told her that they should only use facemasks when around patients they think have coronavirus, as she feels this is putting not only the carers in serious danger, but it is also spreading the virus around the home to the people living there.

Care worker reveals foul practice of risking lives to save PPE. Picture: PA

Heartbroken, Lucy told of how when she arrived back after a couple of days off she felt like she was "surrounded by dying swans".

She told Iain just how stretched the staff numbers in her home are, revealing that they are "still using agency staff when we're not supposed to".

Lucy told Iain of her fear for an outbreak in her care home, stating that through bad practice around using PPE and the average age of residents of the home there will be a battle to maintain the virus.

