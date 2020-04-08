Charity chief's insightful response to Chancellor's charity support package

By Fiona Jones

The Blood Cancer chief gives this insightful response to the Chancellor's charity support package announcement.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced £750 million of funding for the charity sector which will include £370 million for small local charities, calling them the "unsung heroes" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at No 10, Mr Sunak said: "Some of these charities are on the front line of the coronavirus fight, and for them shutting up shop at the moment would be to contravene their very purpose...they have never faced such a sudden fall in funding."

Chief executive of Blood Cancer UK Gemma Peters called this announcement a "huge relief"as she has been campaigning for charity support for the last month.

She was grateful for the Chancellor recognising the importance of charities and specifically dedicating £200 million to hospices which are critical during this time.

However the chief executive pointed out the money pledged is a fraction of what the charity sector will lose in the next three months, which is estimated to be £4 billion.

"Since I spoke to you last week, probably 100 charities have closed," Ms Peters said, pointing out many more will close in the coming weeks while the support scheme details are finalised.

For Blood Cancer UK, she predicts a loss of £5.7 million this year which "cuts us off at our knees" in terms of scientific research and progress.

The charity relies entirely on voluntary donations from the public and companies, which will lessen during this period with many businesses closed.

