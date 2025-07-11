Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
11 July 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 12:48
Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’
'Once I came out, my career took off.'
Iain Dale and Rich Clarke, host of Global's 'This Was Always Me', hosted a phone-in on Thursday evening. Caller Christopher intrigued them by describing the link between coming out as gay and being more 'trustworthy' in the workplace.