Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’

11 July 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 12:48

Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’

LBC

By LBC

'Once I came out, my career took off.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale and Rich Clarke, host of Global's 'This Was Always Me', hosted a phone-in on Thursday evening. Caller Christopher intrigued them by describing the link between coming out as gay and being more 'trustworthy' in the workplace.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

Iain Dale hears from caller Louise as as a Scottish bill is lodged to ban the buying of sex.

LBC caller shares her thoughts on criminalising the sex industry

Iain Dale caller

LBC caller claims not to be a Putin apologist, but 'sounds like one'

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/03 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/02 | Watch Again

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Powell's Pool in Sutton Park

Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

A piggy bank with a £20 note sticking out of it

Cash Isa limits set to be left untouched at next week’s Mansion House speech

Members of the crowd use fans to keep cool as Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Amanda Anisimova

Wimbledon tells fans to take time out of sun after Centre Court emergencies

The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

‘Shameful’ that bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland was allowed to go ahead, charity says
Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford after spells in Saudi Arabia and Holland

England midfielder Jordan Henderson to make Premier League return

File photo dated 23/4/2022 of passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London.

Heathrow pledges five-minute queues by 2031 - as airport unveils £10 billion investment plan
PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from Sainsbury's stores across UK

PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from every Sainsbury's store in UK

Julian McMahon's cause of death has been revealed.

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon's cause of death revealed

Caller Susan has a heartwarming conversation with James O’Brien about mental health

Caller Susan has a heartwarming conversation with James O’Brien about mental health

A disgrace to our defenders: MPs must choose between justice for veterans or favours for Gerry Adams

They risked their lives in Northern Ireland — and now face legal war from their own government, writes Mark Francois