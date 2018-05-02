Chuka Umunna: Corbyn Has Failed To Deal With Anti-Semitism

2 May 2018, 19:31

Chuka Umunna says he is furious about anti-semitism being stirred up by a "significant vocal minority" of Labour members.

In a call to Iain Dale, Labour MP for Streatham, Chuka Umunna says he joined the party because it stood up for people of minority groups, and believes leader Jeremy Corbyn has failed to address the issues properly.

Chuka Umunna and Iain Dale
Chuka Umunna and Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

"You end up with the absurd proposition of an anti-racist party, that has a problem with racism, sticking its head in the sand."

