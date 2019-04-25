The Comments Labour Candidate Lord Adonis Was Forced To Apologise For

25 April 2019, 07:08

Lord Adonis has been forced to apologise for telling LBC that Brexit supporters should not vote for Labour.

The peer, a leading campaigner for a People's Vote, is standing for Labour in the upcoming European elections,

In September, he told Iain Dale that anyone who wanted the UK to leave the EU should not vote for his party during the Cross Question debate programme.

He said: "If you are a Brexiteer, I hope you won't vote for the Labour party because they're moving increasingly against Brexit.

"So I wouldn't I wouldn't vote Labour if you want to stop Brexit."

Ahead of the elections next month, he said sorry for encouraging people not to vote for his party.

Lord Adonis speaking to LBC in September
Lord Adonis speaking to LBC in September. Picture: LBC

Writing on his Facebook page, Lord Adonis said: "I am deeply sorry for off-the-cuff comments I made during a live LBC radio phone-in last September.

"I encourage all voters, whatever their position on Brexit, to vote Labour in the upcoming European Parliament elections.In our dangerously divided society, Labour is the only political party seeking to bring remain and leave voters together so that we can get on with the job of ensuring our country works for the many, not the few.

"Labour has always been clear that it respects the result of the referendum. What we do not respect is the way the Conservatives have sought to use Brexit to create a more unequal economy and a harsher society.

"That is why Labour has put forward a sensible alternative plan that would ensure a close economic relationship with the EU after Brexit, based on a new customs union and dynamic alignment on rights and standards. If such a plan cannot be secured due to the government’s infighting and irresponsibility, we believe all options should remain on the table, including the option of a public vote.

"I do not believe that the real divide in our society is between people who voted to remain or to leave the EU. The real divide is between the many, and the few. As socialists, we must stand up for the many.I am extremely proud to have been selected to stand for Labour in the South West of England for the European Parliament.

"A vote for Labour is a vote for so much more than just Brexit. A vote for Labour is a vote for a more prosperous, fair and united country."

Responding to the apology, Change UK's Chuka Umunna wrote: "I thought this was a spoof account when I read this on my friend Andrew Adonis’ page but then I remembered he is now standing for Labour⁩ in the European elections and so has been gagged by the leadership. Bye bye Peoples Vote and Remain, hello soft Brexit. So disappointing."

