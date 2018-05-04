Defeated Jewish Labour Councillor: Corbyn Needs To Apologise In Barnet

Defeated Jewish Labour councillor Adam Langleben says Corbyn needs to come to Barnet and issue an apology to the Jewish community there.

After the Conservatives won control of Barnet council in the local elections yesterday, young defeated Jewish Labour councillor Adam Langleben speaks of how anti-semitism in the Labour Party has affected the Jewish community in Barnet.

"We knocked on the doors of Jewish Labour voters who said they would not vote Labour this time."

"It's really, really upsetting."

Langleben said that other residents of Barnet responded more angrily, and some Labour campaigners were chased down the street, and he describes those residents as being "fully entitled" to be that angry.

The defeated councillor knows Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was planning to go to Barnet anyway for a planned celebration if the party won the council, so has the perfect opportunity to apologise to the Jewish community there.

"There is a slot in his diary."

Iain Dale meets defeated councillor. Picture: LBC

However, Langleben says he says he has no plans to leave the Labour Party, but instead stay and fight the problem.

"This is my political home, and I need to fight for it."