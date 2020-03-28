Coronavirus: ICU Nurse demands public listen to government advice

By Seán Hickey

This ICU nurse called in to tell Iain that he doesn't want to see anyone in his hospital that has ignored advice to stay home.

Stuart was on his way home from a 14 hour shift in the Royal Liverpool intensive care unit when he told Iain that the tide is beginning to turn on coronavirus.

"We're not full, but we're getting there" Stuart said. His comments backed up numbers coming from the NHS that coronavirus cases in the UK are beginning to creep up to worrying levels.

Stuart revealed that "the patients we're looking after have severe respiratory failure" and that these people are suffering in serious circumstances. He stated that these people are not breathing for themselves, but they're completely conscious the entire time.

Stuart shared his worry for how he might have to treat people that haven't paid heed to the advice of the government to date.

This NHS worker told Iain the public must stay home. Picture: PA

Stuart told Iain that the policy in ICU is that you cannot have any visitors for your stay in the unit should you have coronavirus. His message hit home with Iain where he told the public "you will be on your own unless you stay in your house".

Stuart warned the public to "please just take this seriously" to stop the strain on the NHS and to help the UK deal with coronavirus well.

"You do not want to be in an intensive care unit" the ICU nurse said. He told Iain that the public will be better off staying at home and meeting with friends and family virtually rather than ignoring advice and spending a horrendous time in hospital alone.