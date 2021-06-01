Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

1 June 2021, 22:44

By Sam Sholli

Talk of "delaying a return to our freedom" when it comes to Covid restrictions is "way off the mark", conservative commentator Darren Grimes has told LBC.

Mr Grimes' words come after Small Businesses Minister Paul Scully earlier today told LBC Number 10 needs to "err on the side of caution" in making decisions around fully lifting lockdown in England on June 21.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale about Covid restrictions in place, Mr Grimes said: "I am someone who believes we've got to get out of this as soon as possible."

He added: "But I'm not really interested in the [number] of infections. The numbers I'm interested in are those of hospitalisations and deaths.

"And I do think actually the media class have a real responsibility right now to not cruelly propel people up and down the country out of the hope that we've built up over all of this last year...which many people are absolutely desperate for.

"And I think talk of a third wave and delaying a return to our freedom [is] way off the mark, Iain."

