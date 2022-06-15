Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

15 June 2022, 21:51

By Seán Hickey

Questioning Rwanda's ability to accept exported asylum seekers from the United Kingdom has severe racial undertones, according to this Conservative MP.

The government have hinted at possibly withdrawing from the European Court of Human Rights after the institution blocked the inaugural flight to Rwanda with asylum seekers seeking refuge in the UK.

Priti Patel shared her disappointment in the House of Commons, after the ECHR cited concerns around the treatment of the asylum seekers that were set to be sent to the African country.

"We should celebrate the fact that the United Kingdom is an extremely generous host to many many asylum seekers from around the world" Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski told Iain Dale on Cross Question.

He argued that concerns over migration have long been an issue on the doorsteps, and the best way to show the electorate that the government is acting is to destroy the business of people traffickers.

Mr Kawczynski went on to point out that "no other political party has suggested a way to stop [people traffickers]."

After telling Iain that "the options available" to the government are severely limited, he then took exception to some of the narratives emerging around the policy.

"I really object to this insinuation that Rwanda, somehow this African country, is incapable of being able to process them for us."

"I take those criticisms as very, very racist."

Miatta Fahnbulleh of the New Economics Foundation interjected, pointing out that migrants aren't going to Rwanda to be processed, rather the government is sending them to seek refuge in Rwanda instead of the UK.

"Many Rwandan officials have gone on television to say how deeply offended they are by the insinuation", Mr Kawczynski continued, deploring the accusations of "incapability" aimed at the Rwandan government.

