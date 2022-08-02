Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

2 August 2022, 13:45

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Siobhain McDonagh – Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden and a member of the Treasury Select Committee
  • David Buik - Financial commentator and co-host of the Money podcast
  • Anita Boateng – former Special Advisor at the Cabinet Office
  • Ramya Jaidev – Co-founder of Windrush Lives, Immigration and Asylum commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

