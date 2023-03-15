Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Dame Andrea Leadsom – Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, former Business Secretary, former Environment Secretary, and former Leader of the House of Commons.

Richard Burgon – Labour MP for East Leeds and Secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.

Stephen Bush – Associate Editor and columnist at The Financial Times.

Juliet Samuel – The Times columnist.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.