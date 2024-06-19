Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/06 | Watch again

19 June 2024, 21:09

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Cross Question 19/06 | Watch Again

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness Susan Kramer - Liberal Democrat peer who's is the party's Treasury spokesperson in the House of Lords
  • Samuel Kasumu - Social entrepreneur who was a civil society advisor to Boris Johnson while he was Prime Minister
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour candidate
  • Rachel Wearmouth - Political journalist for The i newspaper

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question 18/06 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/06 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 5/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/05 | Watch Live

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/05 | Watch Live

Cross Question

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 13/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/05 | Watch Again

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

Exclusive
The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question 20/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union
Theo Paphitis speaks to LBC.

'They've lost the plot': Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis reveals why he's switched support to Labour
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister
Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday

'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds
Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol

Pensioner found guilty of conspiring to murder wife after hiring hitman amid 'passionate but forbidden' affair
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'