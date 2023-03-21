Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

21 March 2023, 21:18

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Andrew Griffith - Conservative Economic Secretary to the Treasury - and MP for Arundel and South Downs
  • Mick Whelan - General Secretary of ASLEF - the union which represents train drivers
  • Liz Saville Roberts - Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster - and MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd
  • Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

