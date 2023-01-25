Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

25 January 2023, 14:34 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 14:35

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question again in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Peter Kyle – Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Labour MP for Hove and Portslade
  • Baroness Kate Hoey – life peer in the House of Lords, former Minister for Sport and former Labour MP for Vauxhall
  • Matt Wrack – General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
  • Sam Lister – Political Editor of the Daily Express

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

