Cross Question Covid Budget Special with Iain Dale

By EJ Ward

Iain Dale hosts a special Covid Budget Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

On the panel this week we have:

-Labour MP Lucy Powell

-Former Justice Secretary David Gauke

-Journalist Lionel Barber

-Bloomberg Senior Editor Stephanie Flanders

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Wednesdays from 8pm.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.