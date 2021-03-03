Cross Question Covid Budget Special with Iain Dale

3 March 2021, 15:12

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Iain Dale hosts a special Covid Budget Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

On the panel this week we have:

-Labour MP Lucy Powell

-Former Justice Secretary David Gauke

-Journalist Lionel Barber

-Bloomberg Senior Editor Stephanie Flanders

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

