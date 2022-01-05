Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

You can watch Wednesday's episode of Cross Question here.

On Wednesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

Lord Andrew Adonis - Labour peer and former Cabinet Minister under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Maya Goodfellow - Author of Author of Hostile Environment: How immigrants became scapegoats and Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Sheffield

Robert Taylor - Journalist, commentator, and Telegraph contributor

Dr Rakib Ehsan - Research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and political commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.